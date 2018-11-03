Family of Rob Pitts honored with memorial quilts at local fundraiser

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Saturday the family of Officer Rob Pitts decided to give back to the community. That's as they hosted a fish fry and auction.

Pitts lost his life in the line of duty in May earlier this year. His brother Greg Pitts and the rest of the family wanted to raise money for a scholarship in his honor. They also wanted to thank the community for all their support.

"We wanted to do something just to keep robs memory alive. With the way the community has helped us out and supported us, we thought this would be a good way to give back to the community," said Greg Pitts.

In the back of the Sullivan Elks Club lined seven covered spaces. Behind them, quilts put together by Indiana Going Blue.

It's a group that puts together honor quilts for fallen officers around the state. Each one stitched by a different person. One of those being Beth Lybarger.

"I can’t imagine their pain and if this helps just a little bit, then that makes me feel so much better," said Lybarger.

What makes the quilts special is the patches on each one. More than four hundred and fifty different police patches were donated to be used on the quilts.

Each of the seven quilts going to a different family member. A gesture the meant the world to the Pitts family.

"You can't put it into words what it means to see all these quilts. The time and efforts that have gone into all this is just unreal." Said Greg.

It’s national and local support like this that continues to help the Pitts family in their time of need. They hope to do what they can to give back to what they call a loving community.

"You can't describe it. But we just want to let everybody know how much we appreciate it," said Pitts.

The Pitts family is working with the Wabash Valley Community Foundation for the Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship. They hope to award it each year to a student interested in a career in law enforcement or criminal justice.