Family of Parke County teen killed establishes fund to continue legacy

A Wabash Valley family wants to make sure a Rockville teen's legacy continues, after his tragic death.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley family wants to make sure a Rockville teen's legacy continues, after his tragic death.

Just this last Wednesday, the community said goodbye to Colten Howard. News 10 reported he died last friday in a grain bin accident.

The family recently announced The Colten Howard Memorial Fund.

They say plans are still in the works, but they hope to use the money for things like agricultural scholarships, hunting licenses for youth, or grain bin education.

They hope to work with the Parke County Community Foundation as well. You can donate to the fund at any Fifth Third Bank location.

Just mention The Colten Howard Memorial Fund and reference the last four digits of the account which are 6850.

