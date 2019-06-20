Clear

Family member woke up to a loud sound, two different fires in fatal Parke County blaze

A Parke County house fire claimed the life of a 51-year-old man.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County house fire claimed the life of a 51-year-old man.

It happened around 5:00 on Thursday morning at 10191 Sherfick Lane, just west of Rosedale.

The fire claimed the life of Joseph Collester.

It was an emotional scene as family members gathered around police tape as they awaited more information.

Family members told News 10 what happened before our crews arrived on the scene.

Several of Joseph's family members live in the area.

One of those family members told News 10 she woke up to a loud sound...and to her surprise, two different fires.

She told us she grabbed her six-year-old son and ran outside of the home to avoid danger.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole shared some of the details about the fire with our crew.

"At about 5:00 a.m. we received calls at our dispatch center of a resident's garage on fire. When fire units arrived and officers arrived, they eventually discovered that there was one body inside the trailer...or residence," Cole said.

Officials told News 10 there is no official cause for the fire yet.

"We got called to the scene about 4:55 for a couple of structures on fire here at South Sherfick Lane. Upon our arrival, we were told that there was possibly someone inside. At this time the State Fire Marshal is investigating the scene" Mark Maiden, the chief of the Lyford Fire Department said.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

