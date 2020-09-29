Family is hoping $50K reward will put woman's killer behind bars

WORTHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been almost 2 weeks and the family of Wilma Hochstetler is still looking for answers.

They're hoping a $50,000 reward will put her killer behind bars.

Now, the family of Wilma Hochstetler is remembering her life.

"She was more concerned about her children being happy and having their little treasures. Whether it's a turtle in a box in the corner of the kitchen and just things like that," Timothy Slabaugh, Wilma's brother said. "You could see when you walked into their place, that she wanted her children to have the things they loved."

Less than 2 weeks ago Hochstetler, her husband, and their youngest son ran into some car troubles in Indianapolis. When they stopped to try and fix it they were robbed and then shot. Wilma died at the scene.

"To hear these children over the weekend, you know it's just, you could just hear them weeping and crying for the loss of their mother and they just loved her so much and it just breaks your heart," he said.

Slabaugh said over the past week he's been helping to plan her services, helping his brother in law who has been in the hospital, and trying to get answers about his sister's murder.

"They were just common folk," he said.

Tuesday, Slabaugh spent hours around Indianapolis. He was passing out and hanging up flyers. It's advertising a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that would lead to an arrest and prosecution. He said it's to save the lives of others in the city.

"Trying to prevent this from happening to another family because it will happen. If this guy gets left out on the street it will happen again," he said.

