'Family is first...' While autobody shops are deemed essential, local owner says he closing to keep his workers safe - with pay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gave his stay at home order, he deemed several businesses as essential.
That includes autobody shops. But one Terre Haute facility says it is closing.
We stopped by Scott's Custom Colors and Autobody on Terre Haute's north side.
Owner Scott McDaniel told us he took it upon himself to shut down for the next two weeks. He has 16 employees and says he wants them all to be safe.
The business is temporarily shutting down to protect workers and their families.
McDaniel says he is still paying his workers during this tough time - money that is coming out of his pocket, but he says he is glad to do it.
"The financial part versus the health and families...it overweighs it. Family is first absolutely," McDaniel said.
It will be closed until April 8.
