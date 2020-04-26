Family and friends throw birthday parade for woman's 93rd birthday

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Honks and cheers came from a handful of cars for Pauline Snyder of Vincennes on Sunday.

She just turned 93-years-old!

Her family and friends wanted her to feel special even though they can't be near.

That's why they planned a parade around the neighborhood to wish her the very best!

"It was great, wonderful, astonishing. I can't explain it," said Snyder.

"She said it was literally the best birthday she's ever had. She showed some tears as we were driving by, and we all love her very much," said Tracie Smith, Pauline's granddaughter.

Pauline said she's so grateful for her family who helped make this day so special.

Happy Birthday Pauline!