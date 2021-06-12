Family and friends honor local 15-year-old girl killed in Carlisle shooting

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Family, friends and loved ones gathered to honor a 15-year-old girl killed during a fight in Carlisle, Indiana earlier this week. Dozens of people from across the state came to First United Methodist Church for a candlelight vigil and walk in memory of Mezmariah Wilson.

At the vigil, family and friends came to show their love for her by lighting candles and releasing purple balloons. Family members say Mezmariah was the most loving person you would ever meet. They said she had the biggest heart and loved everyone. They also described her as having the kindest soul.

"You couldn't ask for a more beautiful girl," Teresa Johnson, Mezmeriah's grandmother said. "She cared about everybody."

Her family said she wanted to be a preacher when she grew up.

"She was my little Christian lady." Connie Mellinger, Mezmeriah's grandmother said. "She loved God. I have no doubt where she's at."

Those at the vigil Friday night told News 10 her memory will always live on in their hearts.

To support Mezmariah's family during this time, her grandmother set up a GoFundMe account to help with hospital bills and funeral expenses. To make a donation, click here.