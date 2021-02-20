Family and friends celebrate woman turning 106-years-old

Clear
Elsie Jane Jackson turns a 106-years-old Monday.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 5:15 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Elsie Jane Jackson turns a 106-years-old Monday.
Her friends and family organized a drive-by birthday for her outside Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Vehicles passed by with people waving hands and posters!

"It means the world to her because she knows that we love her. Her room is covered with cards that she's received. But to actually have people take time to drive through and wave and say hi just lifted her spirits tremendously," says her eldest grandchild Donna McGee-Johnson.

You can still wish this lovely lady a happy birthday!
You can send birthday cards to Twin Lakes Rehab.
That address is 310 South Eads Avenue in Paris, Illinois.

