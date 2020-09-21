Family Video in Terre Haute and Sullivan set to close

TERRE HAUTE/SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley store is closing after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Family Video store in Terre Haute, on 25th Street, and the store in Sullivan will soon close.

District Manager Kristin Drisko says they shut down the stores for fice weeks. This closure sped up the closure process for both stores.

Drisko told us the stores plan to close for good in mid to late October.

"You know, I ran this store as a manager. I ran the Greencastle store as a manager a long time ago, and I do get emotional. You know, it's like the end of an era," Drisko told us.

The Family Video store on Fort Harrison in Terre Haute will remain open.