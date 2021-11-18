Family Recovery Court Celebrates Graduates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Keeping families together. That's the mission behind Family Recovery Court in Vigo County.

The court works with parents struggling with substance abuse. The five-phase program helps parents get clean and reunite with their children. The program typically takes two years.

On Thursday, the court celebrated graduates with a Thanksgiving meal.

One graduate said he feels better after completing the program.

"I can't remember the last time I felt like this," Bryant Ellington said. "Being able to be free of my own vices. it's just a good feeling overall."

Ellington is the fourth graduate of the program.