Family Learning Day kicks off its 27th year of fun!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local residents enjoyed "Family Learning Day" at the Vigo County Library on Saturday afternoon. This year is the 27th year for the family-fun event!

This year, hundreds of local residents came out to explore all of the fun opportunities Vigo County has to offer in the upcoming months.

30 different organizations and vendors featured unique experiences for everyone to enjoy. This included Rethink Inc., the Children's Theatre of Terre Haute, the Hamilton Center, the Pride Center, and several others.

Additionally, the Vigo County Health Department hosted a mobile vaccine clinic as part of their "Vaccinate the Valley" Campaign.

Organizers say this event is a great way to connect with the community and local businesses in the area.

"It is a great opportunity for individuals who often say 'there is nothing to do in our community,' to show that there are so many great opportunities to explore all year round in our community," Elizabeth Scamihorn, the Strategic Communications Manager at the Vigo County Public Library, said.