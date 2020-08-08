TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- After being pushed back due to weather concerns last weekend, a family block party went on Saturday.

It turned out to be the perfect weather day for Bethlehem Temple Church to host the party.

Organizers say, everyone practiced social distancing and had their temperatures checked.

She says she was happy to see everyone together again.

"So this has been an opportunity for us to just get all together and fellowship because right now we really need to work together to get our community back on track," said Natasha.

Without covid-19, she says the church would be holding its vacation bible school right now.