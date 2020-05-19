Families with kids receiving free or reduced lunch to receive reimbursement through SNAP

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's help going out soon to Hoosier families struggling with food costs.
Families with children receiving free or reduced-price lunches will get pandemic EBT benefits.
The money is meant to be a reimbursement for the cost of meals kids didn't receive at school.
Families who do not already receive SNAP benefits will receive the card by the end of May.
If you already receive those benefits, the money will be added to your card in the next week and a half.
You do not have to apply - the state already has the necessary information.
