TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families who have lost a loved one on the front line fighting COVID-19 can now get financial support.
It's through the "Brave of Heart Fund."
Families of doctors, nurses, volunteers, cafeteria workers and others who have died due to working through this pandemic can get grant money.
The fund will be ready to accept applications for the first round of grants starting in May.
Related Content
- Families who lost loved ones on front lines fighting COVID-19 to get financial support
- Indiana National guard on front lines of COVID-19
- On the front lines of a pandemic
- Honoring the Badge: All of our first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Hutsonville Christmas tree display helps remember lost loved ones
- 'Cherish those you love.' Family reacts after COVID-19 claims life of Terre Haute man
- Local TikTok star passes away from COVID-19, family remembering her with loving videos she left behind
- Pritzker issues disaster declaration to fight COVID-19
- Line up to support Veterans during Saturday morning parade
- Art Spaces announces financial Pledge
Scroll for more content...