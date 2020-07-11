Families take part in Fishing Rodeo at Hawthorn Park

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Families gathered near the water at Hawthorn Park in Vigo county for the 3rd annual Family Day Fishing Rodeo.

This is a popular event put on by Bass Unlimited and the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.

Anglers could cast out a line to reel in some fish and prizes!

The money raised at this event benefits conservation, preservation and restoration efforts.

"Kids get to come up and learn about the fish that they actually caught. They'll weigh it. It's a competition to see who can find the biggest fish, also educating the kids at the same time. Part of our conservation message," said Laura Maloney.

The 1st place winner walked away with a $50 dollar gift certificate to Academy Sports and Outdoors.