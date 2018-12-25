Clear

Families receive 28,266 pounds of food in recent delivery

Organizers of the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program have given an update on the impact of a big food delivery this month.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 4:48 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A group is taking time to thank for the community for keeping families fed this holiday break.

The Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program recently delivered food to hundreds of families earlier this month. Program leaders are reminding people of how much of an impact that work hard on people in need.

In an update, organizers said they served 357 families, 940 children and spent $29,269.32. That translated to delivering 28,266 pounds of food and 16,427 pounds of water.

The group posted online, “The "pounds" break down to: 940 boxes (12 count) pop tarts, 940 (boxes of 10) fruit snacks, 960 bags (28 ounce) cereal, 940 packages of peanut butter sandwich crackers, 940 jars of grape jelly, 940 boxes of Honey Buns (with a bit left over to donate to the Food Pantry), 940 boxes of crackers, 940 jars of peanut butter, 648 cases of Vienna sausages (of 24) which equals 15,552 cans, 940 cases (of 12) of pop top canned pasta which equals 11,400 cans, and 940 boxes of 3 day snacks.”

Organizers say they’ll be around to help as long as the need exists, but they hope to see that need decrease in the future. The program helps families year-round.

Find out what the group needs by contacting them via email at clayyouthfoodprogram@gmail.com, or call and leave a message at the Clay County YMCA at (812) 442-6761. You can also like the Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program on Facebook.

