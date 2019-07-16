Families push for safer truck legislation in the nation's capital

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) - Families push for safer truck legislation following deadly crashes across the country.
Stephanie Swaim along with Brian Lee and his son Aaron were all killed in May of 2017 on I-70.
On Tuesday, Pam Biddle, Aaron's mother...along with other families, were in Washington, D.C. lobbying for automatic emergency brakes.
They also want the minimum insurance level for large trucks to be increased, to account for the medical cost inflati0on since 1980.
Both aspects are part of the Safe Road Act of 2019.
