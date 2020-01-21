Families invited to share their health challenge concerns during focus group meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sharing your experiences can help shape a healthier Indiana.

A health concerned focus group is holding a meeting on Wednesday. It will focus on what's going well and what is challenging about health for families and children.

Pregnant women, parents, grandparents, and caregivers are invited.

The meeting will be at the Vigo County YMCA from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Those who attend will receive a $40 gift card. Childcare and snacks are free.

You can RSVP by calling 812-238-7479.