Families gather for Daddy-Daughter Dance

Families gathered Saturday night to celebrate the bond between fathers and daughters.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 10:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Families gathered Saturday night to celebrate the bond between fathers and daughters.

Families attended the 2018 Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

The museum partnered with the Wabash Valley Girls Softball League for the party.

Father figures were invited to take their girls out for a fun evening of dancing.

Dad Levi Kelley say he and his daughter Amelia has a fun time dancing together.

"We did quite a bit. We danced to Footloose."

Dads and daughters also worked on Elf Game challenges together.

Renee Henry with the Terre Haute Children's Museum says, "Men are great role models for girls and they need to learn what a gentleman is.”

This is an annual event.

