Families adapt ways they celebrate Mother's Day with loved ones in nursing homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We often talk about what's normal to highlight what's changed .

Normally, families would be able to get together and share a meal for Mother's Day.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how we celebrate this year.

At Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute, families had to visit with moms and grandmas through windows.

News 10 met with a woman visiting her mother.

She said even though it may not be the traditional way to celebrate, seeing a smile on her mother's face makes it all worth it.

"Trying to keep things in perspective. We're thankful that she's here. Even though we can't touch her, or hug her, we look forward to the day you know when we can do that," said Angie Deckard.

Deckard said it's important to remember following these social dsitancing guidelines isn't always about you, it's about protecting others who may be at high risk of getting sick.