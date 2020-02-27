Familiar face steps in to oversee a Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A familiar face will help oversee a plan to boost Terre Haute.

Marla Flowers is the new Director of Community Engagement for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

She will oversee the 'See You in Terre Haute' community plan. That plan currently has two main goals.

They are to halt population decline and increase the individual per capita income.

Flowers told us she's ready to help bring the plan to life.

"There's so much positive momentum already. So for me to jump in now...I'm a little behind the ball but I'm excited to jump in and meet with all of the task forces," Flowers told us.

She has worked with Garmong along with Hulman and Company.

She's a longtime member of the chamber's board of directors.