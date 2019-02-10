Clear
False school closure rumor shut down on social media

Profile photo for the Jasper County, IL School District Facebook Page

The fake message was for the Jasper County CUSD #1 in Illinois.

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - A southern Illinois school district issues an important message after a false one was making its rounds.

We’re talking about the Jasper County Community Unit School District #1.

The school’s Facebook Page issued a post saying in the last 24 hours, many residents received a notification from "Superintendent Andrew Johnson".

The false message stated there had been "fire damage to the school". It went on to say there would be "no school for the next two weeks".

Superintendent Johnson issued the post on Facebook to clear things up. He said the notification was not sent by him, and it was false.

He continued to say school will resume on Monday as scheduled.

