WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A false alarm at a Wabash Valley school on Thursday afternoon resulted in dozens of officers responding.

It happened just after 3:00 at Washington High School.

The Washington Police Department says a 'Hero 911' alert went out.

Officials say within seconds officers were on the scene - and within minutes 20 to 30 officers responded.

Officers were able to clear the high school and confirm this was a false alarm.