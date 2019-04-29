Falling tree kills driver in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a falling tree was to blame for a fatal crash in Martin County.

It happened on Friday just before 5:00 p.m.

Officials say 37-year-old Dustin Taylor was driving on U.S. 150, about two miles east of Shoals.

That is when a tree fell from the west side of the road hitting Taylor's pickup truck.

The impact of the tree killed Taylor.