Fallen tree damages headstones

It seems weather may have caused some damage at a West Terre Haute cemetery.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 9:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It seems weather may have caused some damage at a West Terre Haute cemetery.

A large tree split in Bethesda cemetery. Some stones in the area were damaged.

People with family plots around the fallen tree tell News 10 they are working with cemetery officials to get it all cleaned up.

