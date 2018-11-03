WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It seems weather may have caused some damage at a West Terre Haute cemetery.
A large tree split in Bethesda cemetery. Some stones in the area were damaged.
People with family plots around the fallen tree tell News 10 they are working with cemetery officials to get it all cleaned up.
Related Content
- Fallen tree damages headstones
- "Until I run out of pennies." Man puts nearly 200 coins on deceased veterans headstones
- Daviess county honors the fallen
- Keep Your Christmas Tree Hydrated
- Volunteers needed to help honor fallen Veterans
- Clean up event helps honor fallen veterans
- Vigil planned to honor fallen officer
- National Police week honors fallen officers
- Lunch helps family of fallen officer
- Fallen THPD officer wins Kevin Artz Award
Scroll for more content...