Fallen soldier returns home, community pays respect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Under dark skies, Terre Haute Police, Indiana State Police, and the Indiana Patriot Guard escorted U.S. Army Sergeant Christopher Curry back home on Saturday.

‘The Curry Family was there, and were very appreciative of what we’ve done. It’s been a great honor bringing their son home," said Randy Dyer with the Indiana Patriot Guard.

Nearly 100 bikes from the Indiana Patriot Guard led the escort from the Indianapolis International Airport. Callaghan and Hughes Funeral Home in Terre Haute was the final destination. Those in attendance stood in silence as Sgt. Curry was unloaded from the coach.

Community members gathered in support and mourning. Navy Veteran Rick Voll says it's his patriotic duty to welcome Sgt. Curry back home.

"He gave his life so we could be free, you know, so we should all be thankful that there are men and women still wanting to serve our country, and defend our country,” Voll said.

It was a solemn homecoming for the fallen soldier. Sgt. Curry was a 2014 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. He was only 23-years-old. Dyer says the Curry family lost more than just a son.

"Probably he would have had a wife or a girlfriend, possibly he could have had kids, none of that's going to happen now in that family. That family lost a whole limb to their family tree," Dyer said.

Dyer encourages the community to remember Sgt. Curry and all those who serve our country throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

"Reflect on what it means to this family, and all the families and the veterans, that have passed on before and in history, so we could have the freedoms that we have today," Dyer expressed.

Private memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 26 in Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, following Indiana guidelines for numbers and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Mission22.com, a veteran support agency.