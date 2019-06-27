Clear

Fallen Officer Rob Pitts to be remembered on upcoming ride

A fallen Terre Haute Police Department officer is among those being remembered on an upcoming bicycle ride around Indiana.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fallen Terre Haute Police Department Officer Rob Pitts and fallen law enforcement officers from around Indiana will be honored during the upcoming Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride.

On July 8, a group of cyclists will start their journey around the state. They will leave from the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighters Memorial on the capitol grounds in downtown Indianapolis. 

"The Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation, Inc. annual bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana," according to information from the Indiana State Police. 

Officer Pitts is featured on a truck that will accompany the cyclists. 

Cyclists will visit the survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, including 2018 officers Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett, Patrolman Robert Pitts, Terre Haute Police Department, Officer David Tinsley, Fort Wayne Police Department,  and Sgt. Benton Bertram, Charlestown Police Department, as well as survivors from throughout Indiana’s history.

Money collected from the event is used to help survivors and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty.

The general route of the ride is as follows:
• Day 1- July 8th Indianapolis to Lapel (Lunch Boone County)
• Day 2- July 9th Lapel to Bluffton (Lunch Taylor University)
• Day 3- July 10th Bluffton to Angola (Lunch Fort Wayne)
• Day 4- July 11th Angola to South Bend/Mishawaka (Lunch Middlebury)
• Day 5- July 12th South Bend/Mishawaka to Merrillville (Lunch La Porte)
• Day 6- July 13th Merrillville to Kentland (Lunch Lowell)
Day 7- July 14th Kentland to Terre Haute (Lunch Cayuga)
• Day 8- July 15th Terre Haute to Princeton (Lunch Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Sullivan)
• Day 9- July 16th Princeton to Huntingburg (Lunch Jasper)
• Day 10- July 17th Jasper to Jeffersonville (Lunch Marengo)
• Day 11- July 18th Jeffersonville to Madison (Lunch Madison)
• Day 12- July 19th Madison to Bloomington (Lunch Brownstown)
• Day 13- July 20th Bloomington to Indianapolis (Lunch Mooresville)

People can track the ride's progress, stops, and activities on Facebook. Donations can be made online.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

4th of July Celebration Forest Park Brazil, Indiana

Image

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: The Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Indiana sees progress in fight against opioid epidemic

Image

Study shows a spike in suicide rates among teens

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of isolated afternoon storms. High: 89°

Image

Summer is here - Chis Piper has the latest forecast

Image

ISU Summer Slam

Image

TH REX

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them