Fallen Officer Rob Pitts to be remembered on upcoming ride

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fallen Terre Haute Police Department Officer Rob Pitts and fallen law enforcement officers from around Indiana will be honored during the upcoming Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride.

On July 8, a group of cyclists will start their journey around the state. They will leave from the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighters Memorial on the capitol grounds in downtown Indianapolis.

"The Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation, Inc. annual bike ride consists of active and retired police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana," according to information from the Indiana State Police.

Officer Pitts is featured on a truck that will accompany the cyclists.

Cyclists will visit the survivors of Indiana law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, including 2018 officers Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett, Patrolman Robert Pitts, Terre Haute Police Department, Officer David Tinsley, Fort Wayne Police Department, and Sgt. Benton Bertram, Charlestown Police Department, as well as survivors from throughout Indiana’s history.

Money collected from the event is used to help survivors and co-workers of officers killed in the line of duty.

The general route of the ride is as follows:

• Day 1- July 8th Indianapolis to Lapel (Lunch Boone County)

• Day 2- July 9th Lapel to Bluffton (Lunch Taylor University)

• Day 3- July 10th Bluffton to Angola (Lunch Fort Wayne)

• Day 4- July 11th Angola to South Bend/Mishawaka (Lunch Middlebury)

• Day 5- July 12th South Bend/Mishawaka to Merrillville (Lunch La Porte)

• Day 6- July 13th Merrillville to Kentland (Lunch Lowell)

Day 7- July 14th Kentland to Terre Haute (Lunch Cayuga)

• Day 8- July 15th Terre Haute to Princeton (Lunch Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Sullivan)

• Day 9- July 16th Princeton to Huntingburg (Lunch Jasper)

• Day 10- July 17th Jasper to Jeffersonville (Lunch Marengo)

• Day 11- July 18th Jeffersonville to Madison (Lunch Madison)

• Day 12- July 19th Madison to Bloomington (Lunch Brownstown)

• Day 13- July 20th Bloomington to Indianapolis (Lunch Mooresville)

People can track the ride's progress, stops, and activities on Facebook. Donations can be made online.