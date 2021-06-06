VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Remembering the fallen is what the 2021Annual Fallen Heroes Day ceremony was all about.

It took place at the Fire and Police Museum.

It was a time for family and friends to pay respect to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Newly appointed Fire Chief Bill Berry says even though some are gone they'll never be forgotten.

Berry conclude by saying it takes a community to make their jobs a little easier.

"I would just like to see people more aware of emergency vehicles whoever they are, pull over to the side of the road let us by because were either transporting somebody to the hospital or going to take care of somebody or somebody's property," says Fire Chief Bill Berry.

Chief Berry adds its takes the whole community to prevent accidents from happening.