Fallen Terre Haute police detective and FBI Task Force member to be honored at Washington Nationals game

A fallen Terre Haute police detective and FBI Task Force member will be honored at an upcoming Major League Baseball game.

On Saturday, Detective Greg Ferency will be one of three honored at the Washington Nationals game in Washington, D.C.

The on-field ceremony will honor three people working within the FBI who were killed in the past year.

COMPLETE COVERA˝GE: REMEMBERING GREG FERENCY

Ferency, along with Miami Field Office Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Dan Alfin will be honored.

Family members for all three will be there.

Ferency was killed earlier this year when he was ambushed while in the parking lot of an FBI field office in Terre Haute. He worked with both the Terre Haute Police Department and the FBI at the time of his death.

Shane Meehan is accused of murdering Ferency.