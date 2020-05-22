Clear

Fallen Terre Haute Soldier finally coming home

A soldier who died in Iraq is finally getting an escort home Saturday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Sgt. Christopher Curry died in Iraq earlier this month. It's been a long trip to bring him back to Terre Haute, but finally on Saturday Sgt. Curry will be escorted back to his hometown.

From Iraq, to the Dover Air Force Base, to Indianapolis, now Sargent Christopher Curry is finally coming back home.

Randy Dyer is the Indiana Patriot Guard Senior Ride Captain. He will be one of many leading the escort for Curry back to Terre Haute from Indianapolis.

He's also a Vietnam Veteran.

"That's part of the reason why it's so important to me to belong to the patriot guard and assure that these soldiers that are coming home are getting the respect that they deserve," Dyer said.

Along with the patriot guard, Curry will be escorted by multiple different veterans groups. He will also have an Indiana State Police escort to Terre Haute. Terre Haute police will join the escort when the procession gets to the city.

Folks will be able to line the streets of Wabash Ave. down to Callahan and Hughes funeral home. Dyer said that will not only show respect for Sgt. Curry, but to his entire family.

"Well, our soldiers, men, and women put their lives on the line every day for us. The freedoms we have, of course, it's because of what we've all done as veterans men and women," Dyer said. "Not only that, but the families of these veterans have done so much and so many people don't realize how important our freedom is."

With it being memorial day weekend Dyer said it's even more important to show support

"It's a great time to show our respect to all veterans and more so Sgt. Christopher Curry."

Sargent Curry is set to arrive at the Indianapolis airport at around 11:30 Saturday morning. Dyer said he believes they will be getting off of exit 7 going into Terre Haute around 1 Saturday afternoon. He asks anyone and everyone to line Wabash Ave. to show support for Curry and his family

