Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer escorted from hospital to funeral home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency was escorted from Terre Haute Regional Hospital to the Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home on 25th Street Friday afternoon.

Officers called for a salute for their fellow brother as they brought him in the funeral coach.

LINK | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Police and the Terre Haute Fire Department blocked roads as Ferency was taken to the funeral home.

Detective Ferency will remain at Callahan and Hughes until further notice. His fellow law enforcement brothers and sisters will stand guard by his side 24-hours a day.