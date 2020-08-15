Fall sports kicked off Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a big day in the state of Indiana for high school athletics.

All fall sports Saturday, except for girls golf started competition.

It marked the first time fans could attend sporting events.

Each school goes by the guidelines set by their local health department.

Social distancing and masks are required to attend.

Families are allowed to sit together, but have to social distance from other famillies.

There should be no more than 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 250 fans in a set of bleachers.

It's different for fans, but they say it's okay as long as they get to watch their favorite athletes or teams compete.

"Much rather be here without mask. If that's what it takes to see them play. Happy to see them play today," said White.