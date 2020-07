WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sports 10's Rick Semmler reports fall sports in Indiana will happen as planned.

On Wednesday morning, the IHSAA announced the fall sports season will happen as planned, without cancellations, delays, or moving sports seasons - at this time.

There were questions about the upcoming season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story is still developing. We will have much more coming up tonight on News 10.