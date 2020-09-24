Fall is here, which means it's time to pick apples, and quickly

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The fall is here and that means many families are ready for pumpkin picking, apple picking, and hayrides. It's a great time to head outside and get some fresh air. You can stay spaced out and still have fun at places like Ditzler's orchard.

It's in Rosedale, Indiana. They have an apple orchard and pumpkin patch. Owner Judi Ditzler said if you visit the orchard you may see some changes.

One thing you might notice is that there is curbside pick-up available. Another big change you'll see is the store itself. The store is now a little bigger but the orchard added a register outside.

Ditzler says the register outside helps the store be less crowded.

Ditzler said the orchard has been busier than ever this year. She said it's because of, "Street festivals and things have shut down, families are wanting to do things together so they are coming out to the orchard. And we have had a lot of families coming to the orchard, and it has been a lot of fun for us to have them here."

This is an apple orchard as well as a pumpkin farm. Now while business has been good, Ditzler says she is worried for the next coming months. This year on May 9th there was a freeze. This freeze ended up killing off 90% of the apples.

She said, "So we don't have a lot of apples. We're pressing cider today. We have to buy more than half of our cider apples in from other orchards because we don't have them in the orchard to press."

However, there is good news. They do still have many apples and other produce. Just not as many apples that they had in years past. They are still doing you-pick Saturday's and Sunday's. This means you can go to the orchard and pick the pumpkins and apples yourself.

Ditzler says she's hoping to have the you-pick apples through the month of October. It is important to note that they are only doing self-pick pumpkins through the month of September.

After that, the pumpkins will be available for you to choose upfront.

Ditzler said, "Our pumpkins did really well this year. We have a lot of nice pumpkins that grew in the field. And we've kind of focused on specialty pumpkins so we have some specialty, novelty pumpkins."

Ditzler says she is hoping to keep her orchard open through the holidays.