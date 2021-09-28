Fall foliage in the Wabash Valley. Here's where you can find great views

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- There are several factors that play into what our fall foliage will look like each year.

For instance, cool conditions, rainfall, and consistent soil moisture are key to those vibrant colors we love to see! News 10 spoke to one camper at Shakamak State Park who says he's looking forward to seeing nature and all of its beauty.

Like many Wabash Valley residents, Bruce Gilleatt enjoys nature's views and sounds. He said each year he takes time to visit areas known for peak fall foliage.

"It's not quite there yet but in another 30 days or so, and it's going to be so beautiful," Gilleatt explained.

When we see the leaves changing colors, that's the tree responding to the season. Less sunlight and cooler temperatures tell the tree to begin preparing for winter. Carrie Tauschner, the State Community and Urban Forestry Coordinator explained that when the leaf color changes, there's a chemical change happening.

"The yellow and the orange color that you see are keratins and those are chemicals or compounds that are always in the leaf and the reason you start to see them in fall is because the tree is producing less and less chlorophyll," said Tauschner.

Chlorophyll is what makes leaves green. Tauschner explained that although fall foliage is nice to see, leaf abscission or the falling of leaves is great for us to experience.

"That smell of fall is abscisic acid and leaf decomposition. It's beautiful. It's fall popery and it's really good for our brains," Tauschner explained.

She says even if a tree's foliage is not what you expected, it's important that we all take time to get out and enjoy nature. Gilleatt says he plans to visit Brown County at the end of October to see the fall foliage.

Tauschner provided this list of places you can visit to see peak fall foliage:

Jackson-Washington State Forest’s Skyline Drive

Owen Putnam State Forest

Shakamak State Park

Clifty Falls State Park

O’Bannon Woods State Park

Tippecanoe River State Park

Chain O’Lakes State Park