Fall enrollment down in Illinois

ILLINOIS. (WTHI) - Fall enrollment is down across the Illinois community college system due to COVID-19.

According to the Illinois Community College Board, fall enrollment is down more than 13 percent compared to last year.

The board director says there has been a consistent decline over the past several years, but COVID-19 has made issues worse.

College leaders have made efforts to keep campuses safe and offer online options.

That's not enough for low-income students and those without access to technology.

Colleges are offering financial help through the Cares Act.