Fall Season Outlook

Fall is here, but are cooler temperatures coming?

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that we are into the fall season, we've had a few cool days.

But what is the outlook for the whole fall season?

Storm team 10 looks at National Weather Service, along with the Climate Prediction Center.

Right now, the one-month outlook is saying we have equal chances of seeing days that are both above, and below average.

The three month looks different though.

Right now, it's saying that October through December, the entire united states is looking to trend above average.

Storm Team 10 will keep monitoring this, but right now it looks like we could be a little warmer.

