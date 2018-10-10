Clear

Fall Prep For Your Garden

Things are finally going to start feeling like fall, but that brings a whole new set of challenges for local gardeners.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:41 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're a fan of summer, you've loved our recent weather pattern.

But temperatures have been well above average, and that's made for a hard summer to garden.

"So, gardening didn't really get started until the end of may, and June came along and we got hot, and July came along but we were not only hot but dry. So, gardening has been a chore this summer."

Patti Weaver is a local gardener and the manager for the ISU Community Garden.

She says plants respond to different weather in different ways.

Because of that, there are some things we need to be doing to protect them.

"So what they need to do now is get their gardens cleared off, dig their sweet potatoes, plant garlic, and if they have a fall garden started, just tend to that."

Weaver says there are some common mistakes that people make.

While many people think compost is good for the winter, you have to go through and pull the weeds out one more time before you do.

"One of the things that is right now, critical, are weeds. They are all going to seed, and because the weeds are going to seed, if you don't clear that, then you're going to have thousands of more weeds next year."

And for those of us who may be done with our yard work, there are things we can do right now to get a leg up on next season.

"You need to get your garden prepared now for spring, and by putting organic material of any kind on it is the best thing to do."

If you follow these simple steps, you can rest easy knowing your plants are safe and healthy, and you can enjoy the drop in temperatures soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bewitching Ball, at the Zorah Shrine

Image

Showers and thundershowers developing. Gusty south wind. High: 76°

Image

Alli Cook

Image

ISU basketball

Image

Northview football

Image

Vigo County Council discusses new jail

Image

Last warm night, rain moving in

Image

Monster Tech at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sycamore Sync at ISU

Image

Vigo County School Board candidate forum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders