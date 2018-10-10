Fall Prep For Your Garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're a fan of summer, you've loved our recent weather pattern.

But temperatures have been well above average, and that's made for a hard summer to garden.

"So, gardening didn't really get started until the end of may, and June came along and we got hot, and July came along but we were not only hot but dry. So, gardening has been a chore this summer."

Patti Weaver is a local gardener and the manager for the ISU Community Garden.

She says plants respond to different weather in different ways.

Because of that, there are some things we need to be doing to protect them.

"So what they need to do now is get their gardens cleared off, dig their sweet potatoes, plant garlic, and if they have a fall garden started, just tend to that."

Weaver says there are some common mistakes that people make.

While many people think compost is good for the winter, you have to go through and pull the weeds out one more time before you do.

"One of the things that is right now, critical, are weeds. They are all going to seed, and because the weeds are going to seed, if you don't clear that, then you're going to have thousands of more weeds next year."

And for those of us who may be done with our yard work, there are things we can do right now to get a leg up on next season.

"You need to get your garden prepared now for spring, and by putting organic material of any kind on it is the best thing to do."

If you follow these simple steps, you can rest easy knowing your plants are safe and healthy, and you can enjoy the drop in temperatures soon.