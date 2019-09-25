Clear

Fall Planting Season

It's a good time to get out into the yard. Here's why.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Although things may not feel like fall just yet, cooler weather will eventually be here.

That's why right now is a great time to get out into the yard.

News 10 talked to Ryan Cummins, co-owner of The Apple House in Terre Haute.

He says right now is a great time for planting for a few reasons.

One reason, is the soil temperatures are still warm.

This will help plants to root much easier.

He also says at this point in the season, most plants are about to go into their dormant phase.

What that means for you and I, is less maintenance on plants.

However, if you don't want to plant, but just do some simple yard maintenance, this is a good time for that too.

Cummins says weed killer can do a lot this late in the season because it clings to the weeds and annoying grasses more easily.

Doing all these things will help prepare you for fall, and the spring season that comes next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-25

Image

Fall Planting

Image

Turning silos into canvases

Image

Power of the Purse

Image

Check presented to Clay County Humane Society after annual Mayor's Ride

Image

Local entrepreneur talks to Rose-Hulman students about creating their own businesses

Image

Three to be honored at Terre Haute North's Polaris Awards Banquet

Image

Program gives kids a chance to pick up real-world skills

Image

Local fire department receives $20,000 grant to buy new necessary equipment

Image

Terre Haute Police has issued five tickets so far in 'Operation Clear the Track'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse