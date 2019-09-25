Fall Planting Season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Although things may not feel like fall just yet, cooler weather will eventually be here.

That's why right now is a great time to get out into the yard.

News 10 talked to Ryan Cummins, co-owner of The Apple House in Terre Haute.

He says right now is a great time for planting for a few reasons.

One reason, is the soil temperatures are still warm.

This will help plants to root much easier.

He also says at this point in the season, most plants are about to go into their dormant phase.

What that means for you and I, is less maintenance on plants.

However, if you don't want to plant, but just do some simple yard maintenance, this is a good time for that too.

Cummins says weed killer can do a lot this late in the season because it clings to the weeds and annoying grasses more easily.

Doing all these things will help prepare you for fall, and the spring season that comes next year.