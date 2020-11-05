Fall landscaping in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) We may be well into fall, but it's not too late to get started on that landscaping project.

"Mother nature is certainly working with us for the month of November," said Co-Owner of The Apple House, Ryan Cummins.

He says fall is a great time to prepare your yard for a successful spring.

"The soil temperatures are still pretty warm. The rains are becoming a little more regular, and plants are starting to move to dormancy but you'll still get good establishment this fall," he explained.

Cummins also said heavy watering through November into the cooler months will benefit how established your plants are next year.

In regards to mulch, if you plan to use leaves in your vegetable garden, or even your flower bed, there are a few steps you should take to maximize its effectiveness.

"You'll benefit by shredding them up first. Whether you have some kind of shredder or the easier, more common way is with your lawnmower to go over your yard several times and shred the leaves. Leaving them lay in the lawns will help them recycle nutrients," said Cummins.

For those interested in indoor container gardening, The Apple House will be hosting an informational on Saturday, November 21st.