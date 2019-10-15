Fall Foliage Late again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall colors are late again this year.

For peak fall colors, we need to have warm, but mild days, paired with cool nights.

The reason this hasn't happened yet is because September was hotter than average.

That during the day is okay, but it doesn't let the cool nights happen.

The northern states are already seeing their peak fall colors. That usually happens in early October.

However, what's "average" for the Wabash valley hasn't happened.

Because of the extreme heat, we aren't seeing fall colors.

Our peak foliage time is supposed to be in mid-October.

The good news is though, with cooler weather here, the colors should be coming soon.