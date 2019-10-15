Clear

Fall Foliage Late again

You may have noticed a lot of green still. There's a reason the fall colors are late.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall colors are late again this year.

For peak fall colors, we need to have warm, but mild days, paired with cool nights.

The reason this hasn't happened yet is because September was hotter than average.

That during the day is okay, but it doesn't let the cool nights happen.

The northern states are already seeing their peak fall colors. That usually happens in early October.

However, what's "average" for the Wabash valley hasn't happened.

Because of the extreme heat, we aren't seeing fall colors.

Our peak foliage time is supposed to be in mid-October.

The good news is though, with cooler weather here, the colors should be coming soon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Chance of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ivy Tech program works to stop repeat prison offenders through education

Image

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

Mural Project in Putnam County is Now Complete

Image

INDOT to add new safety features to Interstate 70

Image

Child in yard hit in northern Vigo County crash

Image

Fall Foliage Late again

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Local utility workers to take part in Lineman's Rodeo

Image

Indiana State University hosts its first child wellness conference

Image

More than 300 Vincennes kids now have easier access to medical care

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis