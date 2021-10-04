Students are making a positive impact with several service projects

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Local students are making a positive impact in the Terre Haute community. This is all part of the Rose Hulman Institute of Technology's Fall Day of Service.

On Saturday, nearly 300 students from all grade levels came out to serve their neighbors throughout the Terre Haute community.

Organizers say nearly around 280 students participated, making this a record year for the number of volunteers! They served 19 local organizations including Senior Education Ministries.

At this location, several Rose Hulman students helped the nonprofit by re-surfacing the parking lot and painting the building.

This is something that would've cost the nonprofit upwards of $30,000 without the help of the students. The executive director" says it's a huge blessing to see the hard work of these students make a big difference.

"My husband and I are both senior citizens so it's taxing to do all this work and to upkeep things," Lori Aplin, the executive director of Senior Education Ministries, said. "I'm thrilled with the funding and students it's getting done. It's such a blessing."