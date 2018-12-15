Fall Commencements Happening Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Graduation ceremonies are happening Saturday at Indiana State University and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College!
Debra Powell, Ph.D, is the keynote speaker for Saint Mary's 184th commencement. She's an author, researcher, consultant, entrepreneur and associate professor of equine studies.
Star Leonard of Kansas, Illinois will be the student commencement speaker for ISU. She's completing her bachelor's degree in Biology with a Pre-Medicine track and a minor in Chemistry.
Retiring State Representative Clyde Kersey will be the alumni speaker for ISU.
Congratulations to all Wabash Valley grads!
