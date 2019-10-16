Clear

Fall Car Preps are Starting

It's time to start preparing your car for cooler weather. Here's what you need to know.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The cooler weather has an effect on our bodies.

But it also has an effect on our cars.

Brad Bole from Blackburn Collision says tires and batteries are the first, and biggest things you need to check.

He says when it comes to batteries, if it's starting to die, one of the warning signs is your car starting slower.

Keeping your tires at the right pressure is important too.

When temperatures drop, your tires will naturally lose a little bit of pressure.

Brad says driving on tires that are under-inflated can cause premature wear on your tires, making them not last as long.

Keep these things in mind, because it's better to do some simple maintenance in 50 degrees, rather than 10.

