Faithful wear PPE to pack emergency food boxes

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) – The pandemic is not stopping good people from doing good work.

Members of the Lake Ridge Christian Church, located in Paris, Illinois, got dressed in personal protective equipment Saturday morning so they could pack boxes full of food.

The work was done a partnership with International Disaster Emergency Service. The church buys food that is then packed up. IDES then sends the packages to people in need.

Pastor Nate Alexander says, "We're just glad to help other people out. We know that it goes other places far way but there's needs everywhere."

Pastor Alexander says the meals packed Saturday are going to Panama.

This is the second year the church has done this. The meals were sent to people in Haiti last year.