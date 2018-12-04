Faith-based groups meet with the Vigo County School Corporation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday night, faith-based organizations focused their attention on schools.

Pastors and preachers met up with leaders from the Vigo County School Corporation.

They're working together to come up with ways to provide more services to children in need.

Currently, local churches are helping to provide food, clothing, and mentorship to struggling students and their families.

Leaders hope to find a way to combine their resources to better serve everyone involved.

"Tonight we're gathering as many pastors, faith workers, faith groups together to talk about putting quality adults in front of kids at the school corporation. The goal here is to reach across a variety of backgrounds to reach out to the kids," Tim Ramseier from Youth for Christ in the Wabash Valley said.

Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth hopes to have more roundtable discussions like this in the future.