Fairbanks fountain receives facelift

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at Fairbanks park the fountain received a facelift.

Four community organizations planted more than 3,000 flowers at the park.

This was right under the fountain archway.

It was a friendly "un-competition"

This was all part of the riverscape expansion.

The special projects coordinator says she couldn't have done this without the support of Mayor Duke Bennett and the Apple House.

"And to know that at last we're going to have a Riverfront and we can salute our river and enjoy it," says Gerri Varner special projects coordinator.

The four community organizations were the Honey Creek Garden Club, the Herb Society, Xi Mu Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, and Master Gardeners and friends.