Installation starts on new Fairbanks Park boat dock

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews have started to install a new boat dock at Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute. It will replace the one lost to ice damage last January.
Crews started to install the replacement on Tuesday and will finish on Thursday.
A Department of Natural Resources grant helped make it possible.
The new dock has a courtesy ramp split with floats at one end.
It can also be moved out of the water.
