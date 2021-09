VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In July, the Fairbanks Community Center was in danger of closing its doors.

Community center officials said the team of new board members helped make the change.

To celebrate the change, the center is hosting its first community cookout.

It's taking place this weekend.

They are accepting donations to find the upkeep of the building. As of now, they are $1,000 away from hitting their $5,000 goal.

To learn more about the cookout and how you can help, click here.