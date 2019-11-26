Clear

Citation issued in fatal Parke Co. crash

24-year-old Tina Detweiler and her son two-year-old Kenneth Detweiler were killed in the crash.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 11:01 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:34 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued a failure to yield citation to the driver who crashed into the back of an Amish buggy killing a mother and her son.

According to a release, there was no evidence to suggest that Steven Ealy was driving in a reckless manner and there were no signs of impairment.

The recent chip and seal on the road surface may have played a factor with the black buggy blending in with the black pavement from a distance.

The crash happened early this month on U.S. 36 near the Raccoon Lake Bridge.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says Tina Detweiler, 24, and her son Kenneth Detweiler, 2, were killed in the crash.

Abraham Detweiler, 24, and Kathryn Detweiler, 5 months, were also in the buggy at the time of the accident. 

Investigators say Steven Ealy, 66, of Danville, Indiana, hit the buggy from behind. He was not hurt in the crash.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole told News 10 Ealy was not arrested.

